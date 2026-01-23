How inflation affects your savings: Guide to protect your money

+ ↺ − 16 px

As everyday prices keep rising in many economies, savers are discovering an uncomfortable truth: a growing bank balance does not always mean growing purchasing power. Financial experts say the gap between inflation and the interest paid on traditional savings accounts can quietly shrink what families can afford, unless they take steps to adapt.

One of the easiest ways to understand inflation is to look at something familiar. A movie ticket that cost $6.41 in 2005 later cost $11.23 in 2023. The item didn’t become “better” in the same proportion; rather, the price level rose over time, which is the everyday experience of inflation, News.Az reports.

This same effect happens to your savings. Money in your account is still money, but it buys less than it used to when prices rise faster than your savings grow.

Most people judge savings by what they can see: the number in the account. But inflation forces a second question: what can that number buy now?

Imagine you keep $100 in a savings account paying 1% per year. After one year, you have $101. That looks like progress. But if inflation is 2%, then the items that cost $100 a year ago now cost about $102. In other words, your balance grew, but your purchasing power fell.

That’s why economists and consumer advocates often say inflation can create a “silent loss” for savers. When your account earns less than inflation, your savings can lose value in real terms, even if the nominal number increases.

For people saving toward specific milestones, a home down payment, university costs, a wedding, or starting a business, inflation can be especially frustrating. These goals are often tied to prices that can rise quickly, and sometimes faster than the “average” inflation rate.

- Education costs can rise year by year.

- Housing costs can shift rapidly with market conditions.

- Everyday household essentials, food, transport, utilities, can also climb, leaving less money available to save.

When inflation runs high, many households feel squeezed from both sides: expenses increase, while savings don’t grow fast enough to keep up.

Inflation doesn’t just affect future plans. It can also hit people who rely on their savings right now, especially retirees. If someone withdraws from savings each year to cover living expenses, inflation can steadily raise the cost of maintaining the same lifestyle.

In the United States, millions of retirees rely in part on Social Security. To reduce inflation’s damage, Social Security uses an annual adjustment called a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is linked to inflation measures. For 2025, the program approved a 2.5% increase, an effort to help benefits keep pace as prices rise.

This is a key point for the public: inflation isn’t just about “prices are higher.” It can be about whether fixed or semi-fixed incomes keep up with changing costs.

Inflation can happen for several reasons, and not all inflation is the same. Economists typically explain it through a few broad drivers:

Demand rises faster than supply. If consumers and businesses want more goods and services than the economy can provide at current prices, sellers often raise prices. This can happen when economic activity heats up and incomes rise.

The money supply and overall spending increase. When there is more money flowing through an economy and spending is strong, demand can rise. If production doesn’t keep pace, prices can move upward.

Supply shocks push prices up. Inflation can also come from sudden disruptions. A basic example is a weather event that damages crops: if supply falls while demand remains, prices can spike. This kind of inflation can be temporary, but it still affects household budgets.

In reality, inflation is often the result of several factors happening at once, and these can differ by country and by year.

Governments and statistical agencies track inflation using indexes that monitor changes in consumer prices over time.

One widely known measure is the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the price changes of a basket of goods and services that households commonly buy, categories can include housing, transportation, medical care, and more. CPI is typically published on a regular schedule, such as monthly.

There are also other measures. For example, the Producer Price Index (PPI) focuses more on prices businesses pay in the supply chain. Another major measure used by central banks in the U.S. is inflation based on personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which is treated as a key benchmark in monetary policy decisions.

These measures matter because they influence how policymakers respond, and because some benefits and financial instruments are linked to them.

Inflation is one of the most important indicators for central banks, because it affects spending, wages, investment, and financial stability.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has long communicated an inflation goal around 2% over the long run, using the annual change in a price index linked to personal consumption expenditures (PCE). Other central banks have their own frameworks, but many similarly aim for low and stable inflation.

When inflation rises above target, central banks often respond by tightening monetary policy, most visibly by increasing interest rates. The purpose is straightforward: when borrowing becomes more expensive, consumers and businesses tend to slow spending and investment. That reduction in demand can ease upward pressure on prices over time.

When inflation falls sharply and growth weakens, central banks may lower interest rates or use other tools to support the economy. After the 2008 financial crisis, for instance, many central banks were worried about the opposite of inflation: deflation.

Deflation means the general price level falls. It may sound positive at first, who wouldn’t want cheaper goods?, but deflation can come with serious economic downsides. When people expect prices to fall, they may postpone spending, which can reduce business income, investment, and hiring. Debt burdens can also feel heavier in deflationary periods because incomes may stagnate while nominal debts remain fixed.

That’s why policymakers often fear sustained deflation as much as high inflation.

For Americans, the period often called the “Great Inflation” stretched from the mid-1960s through the early 1980s. Inflation was relatively low in the early years, but it climbed dramatically by 1980, reaching double-digit levels. The episode is frequently cited to show how inflation can become entrenched, and how difficult it can be to bring down once expectations shift.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, the Federal Reserve took aggressive steps to fight inflation, including changes to monetary policy and sharp increases in interest rates. Those measures helped cool inflation, but they also came with economic pain in the short term, including slower growth and higher unemployment during parts of that era.

The takeaway for savers today is not that history will repeat exactly, but that inflation can be persistent, and households benefit from having a plan.

The challenge for ordinary people is balancing two needs that sometimes conflict: safety and purchasing power. Keeping money in cash and basic savings is safe in nominal terms (you won’t usually lose the number), but inflation can erode real value. Investing can help fight inflation, but it introduces risk.

Financial professionals often suggest a layered approach.

Improve the return on “safe” cash first

Before jumping into complex investments, many savers start by ensuring their cash is working as efficiently as possible.

- Some people use high-yield savings accounts or money market accounts that may offer higher returns than standard accounts.

- The goal is simple: try to earn a return closer to, or above, inflation, without taking big risks.

This step won’t solve everything, especially in high inflation periods, but it can reduce the “real loss” compared with low-interest accounts.

Consider inflation-linked government options (where available)

In the United States, one widely discussed tool is Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). These are government bonds designed so that returns adjust based on inflation measures. As inflation rises, the value of the principal and interest calculations adjust, helping maintain purchasing power.

Another option often mentioned is government I bonds, which have inflation-linked components in their return structure (rules can change by country and program).

Inflation-linked instruments are not magic, but they are built specifically for the inflation problem: they aim to reduce the risk of losing purchasing power over time.

Use diversified investments for long-term goals

When people have a longer timeline, five, ten, or twenty years, many experts say diversification becomes a powerful defense. That’s where stocks, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) enter the conversation.

A widely used approach is passive indexing, where investors track a broad market index rather than trying to pick individual winners. The logic is that broad equity markets have historically tended to outpace inflation over long periods, even though they can drop sharply in the short term.

This is important: investing is not just “saving with a higher return.” It comes with volatility. That’s why time horizon matters so much.

Precious metals: a common hedge, with trade-offs

Gold and silver are often described as traditional inflation hedges. Today, beyond physical metals, there are also precious metal ETFs that make it easier to gain exposure.

Supporters argue that adding a slice of gold to a broader portfolio can sometimes smooth returns, especially during periods of uncertainty. Critics note that metals can be volatile and may not always track inflation perfectly.

In plain terms: precious metals can be part of a plan, but they’re rarely a complete plan.

Match tools to your risk tolerance

One of the best pieces of advice in personal finance is also one of the simplest: don’t choose a strategy you can’t stick with.

If someone panics and sells investments at a loss during market downturns, the inflation hedge becomes an emotional trap. Savers often do better when they choose vehicles aligned with their comfort level, goals, and timeline.

Inflation doesn’t just raise prices; it changes what savings mean. If inflation is higher than the return on your savings account, you may end up with more money on paper but less buying power in real life.

The good news is that there are practical ways to respond. For many households, the first step is understanding the problem clearly, then building a plan that combines accessible cash for safety with inflation-aware tools for long-term purchasing power.

News.Az