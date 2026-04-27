How researchers are protecting the world's largest fossil egg site

How researchers are protecting the world's largest fossil egg site

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The Qinglong Mountain fossil site in Shiyan, central China's Hubei Province, is home to over 3,000 dinosaur eggs dating back roughly 86 million years and ranks among the world's most concentrated and well-preserved dinosaur egg fossil sites.

Dinosaur eggshells are composed mainly of calcium carbonate, making them highly susceptible to airborne carbon dioxide and moisture, News.Az reports, citing News.cgtn.

Long-term exposure to fluctuating humidity and temperatures, alongside acid-base erosion in coarse sandstone layers, has accelerated widespread weathering and gradual decay of these fragile fossils.

To address this global conservation challenge, Chinese researchers have developed a customized nano-silica composite emulsion to safeguard the irreplaceable paleontological treasures.

A research team from Sichuan University of Science and Engineering tailored the new nanocomposite material to suit the site's unique geology and local climate. Once applied to fossil surfaces, the coating greatly improves resilience to UV aging as well as acid and alkali damage.

"As the emulsion penetrates dinosaur egg fossils and surrounding rock, it forms a dense airtight film to stabilize overall structures and reinforce surrounding fossil formations," said Deng Jianguo, lead researcher and a professor at the university.

Following rigorous tests and evaluations, full-scale conservation work has been completed across the 6,260.69-square-meter site. Surface sealing has wrapped these rare egg fossils with a long-lasting protective barrier.

"We have translated our research findings into a robust line of defense for fossils, providing layered protection for these ancient dinosaur eggs," Deng said.

Li Min, the reserve's chief engineer, said the project offers a key model for systematic heritage conservation at home and abroad.

News.Az