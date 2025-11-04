How the citizenship-by-investment system works

+ ↺ − 16 px

Citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes let foreign nationals obtain full citizenship — and often a passport — in another country by making a significant financial contribution, News.Az reports.

These schemes are sometimes known as “golden passports”, “economic citizenship” or “investment citizenship”.

What’s typically involved

Applicants first select a country offering a CBI programme. These are often smaller nations or those seeking foreign capital to boost revenue. Next, the applicant chooses an approved investment route. Common options include: making a non-refundable donation to a government fund, buying government-approved real estate, investing in a local business or venture, or placing capital in government bonds. Then the applicant submits a full application package: proof of identity, source of funds, personal background checks, and pays application and due-diligence fees. After approval, citizenship is granted and the passport issued — often with minimal or no residency requirement.

Why people use CBI programmes

For high-net-worth individuals these programmes offer several key benefits. One is enhanced global mobility: the new passport may allow visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to many countries. Another is diversification of residence and citizenship — a “Plan B” citizenship provides security, lifestyle options, business flexibility or tax advantages. Many programmes include eligible family members like spouses and children.

Key conditions and caveats

Due diligence is a central part of these programmes. Governments check identity, criminal record, and source of funds. False information can lead to rejection or later revocation of citizenship. The required cost varies widely: some Caribbean programmes start around USD 200,000, while certain European programmes may require millions of euros. Although you obtain citizenship, you must still abide by the issuing country’s laws; citizenship may be revoked if fraud is found. Some international bodies have raised concerns about transparency, security, and tax evasion, prompting tighter regulation or termination of certain programmes.

Recent data and trends

The industry remains active and evolving. In 2024, around 94 nationalities applied across CBI programmes globally, with clients from over 180 countries making enquiries. As of mid-2024, more than 100,000 individuals had obtained Caribbean CBI passports since 2014, and some programmes alone issued nearly 50,000 passports between 2018-2024. One country in the Caribbean generated approximately US $186 million in CBI revenue during the first half of 2024 via contributions, investments and fees. Transparency has become more important: in 2024 CBI programmes lost an average of 4 percentage points in transparency score, indicating some decline in how openly they report data. Meanwhile a new country in Africa announced it is launching its own CBI programme in 2026, marking the geographic expansion of these schemes beyond traditional regions.

Why it matters

CBI represents both a migration option and a policy tool. For applicant families it offers mobility, an alternative residence, strategic flexibility and global access. For host countries, especially smaller economies, it provides a boost of foreign capital, job creation, infrastructure funding and often tourism or real-estate development.

In short, citizenship-by-investment allows individuals with sufficient means to acquire citizenship in another country via investment rather than lengthy residency or naturalisation. It grants rights of citizenship — including passports and global mobility — but comes with costs, obligations and the need for careful due diligence.

