News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Citizenship
Tag:
Citizenship
What is a residence permit and how does it differ from citizenship
04 Nov 2025-06:23
How the citizenship-by-investment system works
04 Nov 2025-06:21
Germany cancels fast-track citizenship program
08 Oct 2025-20:57
Russia strips Azerbaijani cultural leader in Moscow of citizenship
04 Jul 2025-16:41
NEWS.AZ COMMENT: The U.S. pushes Australia toward nuclear energy
24 Feb 2025-00:10
Russia proposes doubling military service term for migrants
01 Aug 2024-12:03
Ukrainians sign petition to give citizenship, PM role to UK's Johnson
26 Jul 2022-18:54
UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors and other professionals
30 Jan 2021-15:43
409 people receive Azerbaijani citizenship in 2020
14 Jan 2021-13:33
Latest News
Trump's probe of Fed Chair Powell sparks bipartisan backlash
Britain pays Guantanamo prisoner in torture case settlement
US, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar mull next phase of Gaza peace plan
Finland and Sweden call for tougher EU sanctions on Russia
US revokes over 100,000 visas in 2025, up 150%
NATO, Greenland pledge to strengthen Arctic security after Trump threats
Iran’s FM and Trump envoy discuss protests, sources say
Pakistan and Indonesia sign MoU to boost economic ties
UK to enforce law targeting Grok AI deepfakes this week
Spain makes largest-ever maritime cocaine bust, seizing 10 tonnes
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31