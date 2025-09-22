Human anthrax case confirmed in central Mongolia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Local health authorities in Arkhangai province, central Mongolia, confirmed on Monday that a human case of anthrax has been reported.

The infection was detected in Ikhtamir soum, an administrative subdivision of the province, through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, according to the provincial department for zoonotic diseases, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The soum has been placed under indefinite quarantine following the outbreak.

Anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, a spore-forming bacterium that occurs naturally in soil and commonly affects livestock and wild animals. Humans can contract the disease through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and comply with preventive measures.

