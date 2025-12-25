Humanity to meet aliens by 2075, scientist predicts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Humanity could confirm the existence of extraterrestrial life within the next 50 years — but it is unlikely to look anything like the aliens of science fiction, according to a leading British space scientist.

Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock, a space scientist at University College London and a well-known BBC presenter, believes scientists will make a “positive detection” of alien life by around 2075. However, she cautions that early discoveries are far more likely to involve simple organisms rather than intelligent beings, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mirror.

Speaking ahead of her Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, Dame Maggie said the most probable form of alien life may resemble microscopic organisms — or what she describes as “grey sludge” — rather than humanoid creatures like the iconic E.T.

Her confidence is based on what scientists call a “numbers game.” With an estimated 200 billion galaxies in the universe, each containing billions of stars and planets, Dame Maggie argues it would be extraordinary if life existed only on Earth.

“Our galaxy alone contains around 300 billion stars,” she explained. “We now know many of those stars have planets orbiting them. With so many opportunities for life to emerge, it’s hard to believe we’re alone.”

Recent discoveries have strengthened this belief. Scientists have detected intriguing molecules in the atmosphere of exoplanet K2-18b, located about 124 light-years from Earth. These molecules can only persist if biological processes are active, raising the possibility that the planet could be ocean-covered and rich in life.

NASA has also reported what it calls the strongest evidence yet of possible past life on Mars, after identifying unusual mineral patterns in rocks from an ancient Martian riverbed.

Despite these advances, Dame Maggie urges the public to temper expectations. While intelligent extraterrestrial life is not impossible, she says basic organisms remain the most likely discovery in the near future.

She also stressed the importance of caution if alien life is ever confirmed. Any samples brought back to Earth, she said, must be kept completely isolated to prevent potential risks to humanity or Earth’s ecosystems.

Looking further ahead, Dame Maggie revealed her personal dream is to one day live on Mars. “Some people retire and spend time in their garden,” she said. “My retirement plan is to potter around Mars.”

Ultimately, she believes space exploration could help unite humanity, offering a shared purpose that transcends borders on Earth.

News.Az