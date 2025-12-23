Greta Thunberg released after UK protest arrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been granted bail after her arrest during a pro-Palestinian protest in London.

She was detained for holding a sign in support of Palestine Action, which the British government considers a terrorist organization, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg has been released on bail after being arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest in the UK.

It is noted that the British campaign "Prisoners for Palestine" stated that Thunberg was arrested under the terrorism law for holding a sign that read "I support the prisoners of Palestine Action. I am against genocide." The British government has banned Palestine Action as a terrorist organization.

London police said Thunberg was released on bail until March.

Earlier, police reported that two more people were arrested for dousing the building with red paint.

Prisoners for Palestine, an organization that supports some detained activists who have gone on hunger strike, said the building was targeted because it housed an insurance company that, they said, provided services to the British division of the Israeli defense company Elbit Systems.

News.Az