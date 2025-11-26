Hundreds missing in deadly Hong Kong high-rise fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 36 people have been killed and 279 are missing after Hong Kong's deadliest fire in three decades tore through high-rise residential towers covered in flammable bamboo scaffolding, according to authorities.

More than 10 hours after the fire started in the northern Tai Po district, flames and thick smoke still engulfed the 32-storey towers as rescue workers swarmed the site and shocked inhabitants watched nearby, News.Az reports citing foriegn media.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known but it was fanned by green construction mesh and bamboo scaffolding which the government began phasing out in March for safety reasons.

Working through the night, firefighters were struggling to reach upper floors of the Wang Fuk Court housing complex, which has 2000 apartments in eight blocks, due to the intense heat.

One 71-year-old resident surnamed Wong broke down in tears, saying his wife was trapped inside.

A firefighter was among the 36 killed, and 29 people were in hospital, Hong Kong leader John Lee told reporters.

About 900 people were in eight shelters.

A raging fire sent up a column of flames and thick smoke as it spread quickly on bamboo scaffolding. (AP PHOTO)

“The priority is to extinguish the fire and rescue the residents who are trapped. The second is to support the injured. The third is to support and recover. Then, we’ll launch a thorough investigation,” Lee told reporters.

Harry Cheung, 66, who has lived at Block Two in one of the complexes for more than 40 years, said he heard a loud noise about 2.45pm and saw fire erupt in a nearby block.

News.Az