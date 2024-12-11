Hundreds of deadly virus samples disappear from Australian laboratory -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Queensland government has announced that hundreds of deadly virus samples have gone missing from a laboratory in Australia.

Hundreds of vials of deadly viruses go missing from #Australian lab - Newsweek#Queensland's health minister says 323 live virus samples, including Hendra virus, lyssavirus and hantavirus, have gone missing in 2021 in a "serious breach of biosafety protocols". pic.twitter.com/Er9RgsVm3l — News.Az (@news_az) December 11, 2024

The government has instructed Queensland Health — Australia’s public health department — to launch an investigation into what’s being described as a "major historical breach of biosecurity protocols," according to the online media statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. It was reported that 323 vials of multiple infectious viruses — including Hendra virus, Lyssavirus and Hantavirus — went missing from Queensland’s Public Health Virology Laboratory in August 2023.Hendra is a zoonotic (animal-to-human) virus that has only been found in Australia.Hantavirus is a family of viruses that can lead to serious illness and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, while Lyssavirus is a group of viruses that can cause rabies.The lab where the samples went missing provides "diagnostic services, surveillance and research for viruses and mosquito and tick-borne pathogens of medical importance," the release stated.It is not known whether the infectious samples were stolen or destroyed, the statement said, and there is "no evidence of risk to the community."The government has launched a "Part 9 investigation."

News.Az