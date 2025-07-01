Hundreds of embalmed bodies found improperly stored at Mexican crematorium

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities in northern Mexico have uncovered 381 embalmed bodies improperly stored at a private crematorium in Ciudad Juarez, many remaining uncremated for up to two years, according to officials and press reports Monday.

Instead of being cremated and returned to families as ashes, the bodies were found piled indiscriminately across multiple rooms inside the facility. Eloy Garcia, spokesperson for the Chihuahua state prosecutor’s office, described the situation as a serious case of “carelessness and irresponsibility” by the crematorium’s operators, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

“Preliminarily, we have 381 bodies that were deposited irregularly in the crematorium, which were not cremated,” Garcia said. “Instead of ashes, relatives were given ‘other material’.”

Initial reports indicated around 60 bodies at the site, but further investigations revealed a much higher number. Authorities emphasized that crematoriums must operate within their daily processing capacity, warning that accepting more bodies than can be handled is unacceptable.

One of the crematorium’s administrators has voluntarily surrendered to police, but investigators have yet to confirm whether any of the deceased were victims of violent crimes.

The discovery highlights ongoing challenges in Mexico’s forensic and mortuary systems, which have been strained by high homicide rates, limited resources, and understaffing.

Officials continue their investigation to determine the full extent of the mismanagement and whether any legal action will be taken against those responsible.

