BYD joins Tesla and XPeng in massive AI robot push

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Automotive powerhouse BYD has officially entered the race for embodied intelligence, revealing that it has spent the last four years secretly developing its own humanoid robot program.

During a recent shareholder interview, Li Ke, Executive Vice President of BYD, confirmed the project's existence. Codemanned "Yao, Shun, and Yu," the project was quietly launched back in 2022 under BYD's 15th Division, which specializes in electronic integration and intelligence, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Li Ke noted a current imbalance in global robotics, stating that Chinese robots often "lack a brain," while American counterparts have a "well-developed brain but under-developed limbs." BYD’s goal is to bridge this gap by engineering highly capable robots with both advanced cognitive brains and robust physical limbs.

Where will they work? BYD plans to be its own biggest customer. The company will initially deploy the robots in its advanced manufacturing plants as industrial assistants, before eventually rolling them out as overseas store shopping guides to combat rising global labor shortages.

The Ultimate Tech Pond

BYD isn't starting from scratch. As a massive conglomerate spanning batteries, semiconductors, consumer electronics, and electric vehicles, the company has an inherently massive advantage in manufacturing.

Its "technology pond" philosophy means BYD pre-researches key components—like motors, electronic controls, and processors—years before market demand hits, allowing them to rapidly deploy mature tech.

A New Global Automaker Arms Race

BYD is far from alone. The automotive industry's focus is rapidly shifting from autonomous driving to full-scale general-purpose humanoid robots. The playing field is crowding quickly:

Tesla: Mass production of its Optimus Gen-3 began in May 2025. Over 50 units are already deployed at its Shanghai Gigafactory, handling parts, interior assembly, and quality checks at 85% human efficiency.

XPeng: Unveiled its IRON humanoid robot, with mass-market production slated for late 2025. The company expects robot sales to drive significant revenue by next year.

Li Auto: Secretly developing its Nexus robot project for over a year, with a factory-focused two-wheeled robot scheduled for release soon.

As car manufacturers cross over into embodied intelligence, the boundaries of the tech world are blurring. The automotive elimination round is no longer just about who builds the best EV—it’s about who builds the smartest brain.

News.Az