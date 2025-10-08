Hundreds of US National Guard troops deployed to Chicago

Hundreds of Texas National Guard troops have arrived at a military training center near Chicago to assist with U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement efforts.

The deployment comes amid opposition from local officials, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Trump has branded Chicago a "war zone", following recent protests against federal immigration officials in the third-largest US city.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has accused the Trump administration of an "authoritarian march" and said the state would "use every lever at our disposal to stop this power grab".

Sources told CBS News that some troops could begin their assignments as early as Wednesday.

CBS also reported that trailers have been set up as temporary living quarters on the Army Reserve Training Center about 50 miles (80km) south-west of Chicago.

Fencing was also put up around the training facility late on Tuesday.

Local officials have said they have received few details on the troop assignments.

Trump argues the use of the troops is necessary to quell violence in Democratic-controlled cities, crack down on crime and support his deportation initiatives.

National Guard troops have limited power. They do not enforce the law, or make arrests, seizures, or searches - their role is instead about protecting federal officers and property.

Trump has already sent guard members into Los Angeles and Washington, DC, and has ordered them to enter Memphis and Portland.

A federal judge temporarily barred troops from deploying to Portland, however. Another judge has allowed the Chicago deployment for now.

Chicago has seen an increase in protests over immigration enforcement in the city, many of them happening outside US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities.

Last weekend, US Border Patrol personnel shot and injured a woman after a group of people rammed cars into immigration enforcement vehicles - though local media report that her lawyer has contested parts of the government's version of the events.