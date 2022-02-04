Hungarian minister calls Azerbaijani gas ‘most relevant, real source’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani gas is the most relevant and real source, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

He was speaking at the plenary sessions on the expansion of the project and energy transition held as part of the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, News.Az reports.

"We should appreciate natural gas as the best solution to ensure the safety of supplies in order to achieve our green targets in the transition period. Looking at the possible diversification of energy sources in Central Europe, we can say that the most relevant and real source for this is Azerbaijani gas,” Szijjarto added.

News.Az