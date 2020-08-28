Hungary to close borders to foreigners as of Sept. 1 to curb coronavirus infections

Hungary will close its borders to foreigners as of Sept. 1 to curb a rise in coronavirus infections and Hungarians returning to the country from abroad will have to go into quarantine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s cabinet chief said on Friday.

Gergely Gulyas said Hungarian citizens could leave quarantine only with two negative COVID tests.

Exceptions for foreigners’ entry would be military convoys, humanitarian transit and business or diplomatic travel.

