Hungary will veto EU oil ban proposal - minister

Hungary will veto the EU's proposal to ban imports of Russian oil, the country's Secretary of State for International Communication and Relations Zoltán Kovácssaid, News.az reports citing BBC.

Zoltán Kovács says the proposal is "unacceptable" and would "ruin the Hungarian economy".

His comments throw the proposal into doubt as the plans must be approved by all 27 of the EU's member states.

News.Az