Hungary’s parliament elects new president

Hungary’s parliament elected Tamas Szujok, who until recently was the chairman of the Constitutional Court, as the new president of the country, News.az reports.

The election of a new president took place on the first day of the spring session, the opening of which was broadcast on the parliament website.

Last week, ruling party Fidesz nominated Constitutional Court head Tamas Szujok, 67, to replace Katalin Novak, Hungary's first woman president.

News.Az