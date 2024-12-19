Hurricane death toll in Mozambique jumps to 45
TASS
The death toll in Mozambique from the effects of tropical cyclone Chido, which struck the northern and central regions of the country on December 15, has risen to 45, the Club of Mozambique portal reported, citing the National Disaster Risk Management Institute, News.az reports citing TASS.
Gale-force winds and floods caused by heavy rains have resulted in the deaths of 45 people, while over 500 others have sustained injuries of varying severity. In total, 174,000 Mozambican residents have been affected by the hurricane, and more than 35,000 buildings have been damaged.
Earlier reports indicated 34 fatalities.
