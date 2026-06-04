Russia says Serbia drills show NATO trying to squeeze Belgrade 'like boa constrictor'

Russia says Serbia drills show NATO trying to squeeze Belgrade 'like boa constrictor'

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Russia accused NATO on Thursday of squeezing Serbia "like ​a boa constrictor", citing a ‌joint military exercise taking place there as evidence of an attempt to ​subjugate the country.

Serbia says the ​annual "Platinum Wolf" exercise, which began ⁠on June 1 with the ​support of the U.S. European command, ​is aimed at exchanging best practices and to "enhance the competence and mutual understanding" ​of countries taking part, which ​include eight NATO members, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ‌Maria ⁠Zakharova said NATO wanted to take over the Balkans and tear Serbia away from Russia.

"They are ​wrapping Serbia ​in ⁠the coils of their love like a boa ​constrictor," Zakharova told reporters.

Russia has ​traditionally ⁠strong relations with Serbia, which was subjected to a NATO ⁠bombing ​campaign during the 1999 ​Kosovo war.

News.Az