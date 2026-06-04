Singapore Airlines in early talks for huge Airbus or Boeing order

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Singapore Airlines is quietly laying the groundwork for a massive fleet expansion, entering early talks with aviation giants Airbus and Boeing for an order of at least 50 of the industry's largest passenger jets.

According to industry sources, the Southeast Asian carrier is looking ahead to its next major decade of growth. The airline is currently seeking competitive proposals for either the 400-seat Boeing 777X—the largest twin-engine model currently in development—or the slightly smaller, ultra-efficient Airbus A350-1000, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While discussions are still in the preliminary stages, sources indicate the final deal could also include options to purchase dozens more aircraft in the future.

Both Airbus and Boeing have declined to comment on the ongoing negotiations, and Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News.Az