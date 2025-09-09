Hurricane Kiko likley to pass north of Hawaiian Islands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Sunday morning that the risk of Hurricane Kiko directly hitting the Hawaiian Islands is decreasing.

As of 5 a.m. on Sunday, the center of Hurricane Kiko was reported to be moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph and its general motion is expected to continue through early Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Hurricane Kiko is expected to pass north of the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday, Officials said.

Kiko is currently a Category 3 hurricane. Officials anticipate further weakening over the next few days, with Kiko expected to downgrade to a tropical storm by Tuesday.

Swells generated by Kiko are expected to begin reaching the Big Island and Maui later Sunday.

The swells will gradually build and are forecast to peak along east-facing exposures of the islands late Monday through midweek, which could potentially make dangerous surf and rip currents.

At 5 p.m. the center of Hurricane Kiko was reported to be moving 14 mph northwest and is expected to continue for the next few days.

