Azerbaijani cuisine highlighted at cultural event in Sofia

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Azerbaijan’s embassy in Bulgaria hosted a special event to mark Sustainable Gastronomy Day, showcasing the country’s culinary heritage and its links to sustainable development.

The event brought together government officials, mayors, experts from the agriculture, tourism and hospitality sectors, academics, media representatives and international organizations from both Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Opening the event, Ambassador Elmar Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan’s culinary heritage reflects harmony between people, culture and nature, with long-standing traditions of using seasonal products, preserving biodiversity and promoting responsible use of natural resources.

He noted that Azerbaijani traditions such as Lavash bread-making tradition, Dolma, tea culture and the pomegranate festival are included on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Speakers also highlighted Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote sustainable food systems and climate-resilient agriculture, including initiatives launched during the country’s presidency of COP29.

Following presentations on sustainable food production, gastronomy tourism and agricultural development, guests sampled a variety of traditional Azerbaijani dishes, including shah plov, dolma, qutab, pakhlava, shekerbura and other regional specialties.

Participants stressed that gastronomy is not only an important part of cultural heritage but also a tool for supporting sustainable food systems, local communities and responsible consumption, while strengthening cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

News.Az