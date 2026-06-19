Belgium issues orange heat, yellow thunderstorm alerts

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Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has upgraded the heat warning to orange for most of the country on Friday, while West Flanders will remain under a yellow alert.

Code yellow has been in force for all Belgian provinces on Thursday, while the coastal region remained in the green zone, News.Az reports, citing The Brussels Times.

For Friday, however, temperatures of around 35°C are forecast. Consequently, a code orange warning will be in force across virtually the whole country.

A code orange signals to people in Belgium that they should be prepared to take action and follow any possible advice from the authorities.

It will remain hot in the days that follow. A code yellow warning will then remain in force everywhere, except on the coast, where a code green warning will apply. The weather warning remains in force until Monday.

Additionally, from 19:00 on Thursday evening until 04:00 on Friday morning, a yellow warning for thunderstorms will also be in force across the whole country.

More than 30 litres per square metre of rain may fall, and there is also a risk of gusts of wind up to 90 kilometres per hour and hail.

News.Az