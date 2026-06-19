Pegula beats Keys to reach Berlin Open semifinals

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American world number four Jessica Pegula advanced to the semi-finals of the WTA event in Berlin after a straight-sets victory over compatriot Madison Keys on Friday, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Pegula, the 2024 champion on Berlin’s grass courts, won 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (10/8) in sweltering conditions in the German capital.

In their first meeting since Pegula ended Keys’ title defence at the Australian Open in January, both players broke serve once in the opening set before forcing a tiebreak, which Pegula won.

Pegula raced to a 4-2 lead in the second set, but Keys fought back to force another tiebreak. Pegula eventually prevailed 10-8, extending her winning streak against fellow Americans to seven matches this year without defeat.

The 32-year-old will face either world number one Aryna Sabalenka or Nikola Bartunkova in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, world number eight Elina Svitolina was set to face Alexandra Eala, who had eliminated Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

In the final quarter-final of the day, eighth seed Linda Noskova was scheduled to meet Spanish wildcard Paula Badosa.

News.Az