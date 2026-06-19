Macron says Trump shifted stance on Ukraine war after G7 summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emmanuel Macron said that U.S. President Donald Trump’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine appears to have shifted following the G7 summit.

Macron used the opportunity to highlight recent changes in Trump's views, News.Az reports, citing European Pravda.

"He arrived thinking that Ukraine is losing. But he changed his mind... He also saw that Russia is not keeping its commitments. Yes, during this G7 summit there was a real change [in views – ed.]," Macron said in an interview with TV channel France 2.

In the communiqué issued after the first day of the summit, the G7 leaders said they are willing to consider granting licences for the production of interceptor missiles in Ukraine.

Following the G7 summit, Trump said that he had had "very good talks" with both Russian ruler Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating that both leaders want to end the war but do not know how.

Trump also stated that he is considering reinstating sanctions on Russian oil following the temporary exemption that had been introduced amid soaring global energy prices caused by the conflict with Iran.

News.Az