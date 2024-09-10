IAEA calls for resolution of safeguards issues on Iran’s nuclear program

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the need to resolve issues related to Iran’s obligations under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

Grossi said these issues need to be addressed for the agency to be able to provide assurances that Iran’s nuclear program is entirely peaceful, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency. Addressing Iran's nuclear activities and longstanding issues with the country, he noted that Tehran has not fulfilled its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for around three-and-a-half years.As a result, he said the agency has lost continuity in information regarding technical equipment such as centrifuges used for uranium enrichment at nuclear facilities as well as wastewater and other elements related to monitoring.Grossi reiterated that Tehran has also failed to meet its obligations under the safeguards agreement.In addition, he said Iran has not complied with the Additional Protocol and Code 3.1 provisions.Noting that 15 months have passed without progress since the Joint Statement of March 4, 2023 between the two parties, Grossi called on Tehran to implement the Joint Statement.Saying he had been in contact with new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian following the country’s presidential elections, Grossi said he hoped to hold talks with Pezeshkian by November on enhancing Iran’s cooperation with the agency.“He agreed to meet with me at an appropriate juncture. I encourage Iran to facilitate such a meeting in the not-too-distant future so that we can establish a constructive dialogue that leads swiftly to real results,” said Grossi in a statement to a quarterly meeting of the Agency’s 35-nation Board of Governors.

News.Az