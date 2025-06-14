IAEA confirms damage to Isfahan nuclear site

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global nuclear watchdog has just shared an update on the status of the Isfahan nuclear site in central Iran after it was repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes yesterday, News.az reports citing BBC.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) writes on X that "four critical buildings" at the site were damaged "including the Uranium Conversion Facility and the Fuel Plate Fabrication Plant".

Several Iranian nuclear facilities are based in Isfahan, which Iran say are used for purely peaceful purposes, though Israel and Western powers have long suspected Tehran of secretly developing nuclear weapons.

The IAEA adds that there was no increase of off-site radiation at the Natanz plant, which was also targeted yesterday.

News.Az