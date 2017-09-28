IAEA monitoring of Iran deal going on smoothly: Amano

+ ↺ − 16 px

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says Iran has been providing the UN nuclear watchdog with all the necessary access it requires to monitor Tehran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal, saying the inspection process is going on smoothly.

In a Tuesday interview with Reuters, Yukiya Amano, reiterated that Iran is in compliance with the provisions of its nuclear deal with the world powers, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), according to Press TV.

He noted that the agency’s complementary access to Iran’s nuclear site, which mainly consists of short-notice inspections under the Additional Protocol, continues smoothly.

“Complementary access in Iran is being undertaken without problem and the number of accesses is quite high,” he said.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

