ICC condemns Germany's Merz for inviting Netanyahu despite warrants

The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said an invitation from Merz has already been received. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a warm conversation with Friedrich Merz following his win in the German elections and congratulated him.," the PMO said. "Merz thanked the prime minister and said he would invite him to an official visit to Germany in a blatant response to the scandalous decision by the ICC to define the prime minister as a war criminal.

Netanyahu said in his own statement that he looks forward to working with Merz in close cooperation to strengthen the partnership between Israel and Germany.