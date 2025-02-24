ICC condemns Germany's Merz for inviting Netanyahu despite warrants
(Photo: GPO)
The International Criminal Court in The Hague rejected statements made by Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who claimed he had invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and would find a way for him to do so without being arrested under a warrant issued by the ICC.
The ICC said in a statement that states have a legal obligation to enforce its decisions, and any concerns they may have should be addressed with the court in a timely and efficient manner. "It is not for states to unilaterally determine the soundness of the court's legal decisions," said the ICC, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed during the ongoing Gaza wa