ICC vows to ensure no impunity for Russia following Ukraine attacks

The ICC's chief prosecutor stated that his team is working tirelessly to ensure justice for Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, News.Az reports citing BBC .

Karim Khan was speaking on a visit to Ohmatdyt, Ukraine’s largest children's hospital in Kyiv, which was hit by a missile in July killing two adults and a young boy.Mr Khan, who is the first British prosecutor of the ICC, told the BBC: "We're here for a purpose. It's not a sightseeing visit. It's to move forward... to make sure we pierce the veil of impunity and make sure the law is felt."Mr Khan met doctors and patients outside Ohmatdyt's shattered intensive care unit and was shown fragments of what Ukrainian investigators said was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile.Russia has claimed the blast was caused by a misfiring Ukrainian air defence missile, but the United Nations said it was “highly likely” Moscow was indeed behind the attack.I put it to Mr Khan that if he thought the Russian account was credible he would not have come to the hospital, which was the first leg of this trip.Mr Khan said he had a "duty to investigate incriminating and exonerating evidence" and that his team was examining the remnants of the missile, which bear serial numbers.The strike on the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital came during a wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across the country which Ukrainian officials said killed at least 46 people - including 33 in Kyiv - and injured nearly 200.Around 1200 patients and staff were in the hospital complex at the time of the attack.Among them was 16-year-old Solomia Fomeniuk, who was receiving kidney dialysis for the chronic renal failure she has suffered from since birth.Footage from the day of the attack showed her mum, Oksana, desperately calling out for her amid the smoking rubble, before they were later reunited.

