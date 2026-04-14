Google adds "Skills" in Chrome for reusable Gemini prompts

Skills don’t so much add new functionality as they make it easier to repeat tasks that were already possible with Gemini in Chrome, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Previously, you would have to reenter the prompt each time you wanted Gemini to do something in Chrome; whether that meant typing it or copy-pasting from a saved document, you had to do it manually. Saving those favorite prompts as Skills in Chrome makes them quicker and easier to access.

The desktop version of Chrome will remember your saved Skills across devices. As long as you’re logged in to your Google account, you can type forward slash ( / ) in Gemini or click the plus button to bring up your saved Skills. Simply click, and it will run in the current tab. You can also add additional tabs if it’s a skill that pulls from multiple sources.

While Skills will fire immediately after selection, they adhere to the same security rules as manually typed prompts. If the Skill involves having Gemini add something to your calendar or send a message, the bot will still get confirmation before proceeding.