IDF drone strike and West Bank raid leave six Palestinians dead

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six people were killed and several others injured in raids by Israeli forces in the West Bank, authorities reported Thursday, as the military intensified efforts to combat rising terror activity in the region, News.az reports citing The Times of Israel .

At least one civilian, an 80-year-old woman, was among those killed, the Palestinian Authority said.In Tulkarem, a drone strike killed four people and seriously injured three, the PA said.The IDF confirmed that it conducted an airstrike as part of a joint operation with the Shin Bet, but did not immediately provide further details.During the Tulkarem raid, troops used bulldozers to destroy infrastructure and seal off entrances to the city, according to the Turkish Anadolu news agency.The identities of those killed were not immediately published in Palestinian media.Elsewhere in the West Bank, Palestinian officials charged that Israeli forces had killed two people, one of them an 80-year-old woman, and injured several others during a raid near Nablus.Contacted by AFP, the military said that it was looking into the reported deaths.The PA health ministry in Ramallah said Halima Abu Leil, 80, was fatally shot in the chest and leg during a raid in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus. The Palestinian Red Crescent confirmed her death after transporting her to the hospital.A short while later, the ministry announced the death of a second Palestinian, a 25-year-old man.Both the Hamas terror group and the Al-Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade, the armed wing of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party, claimed that the second person killed, Qusai Sarouji, was a fighter in their respective terror organizations.At least four others were injured during the raid, it said, including two men aged 21 and 22, a 65-year-old man who suffered gunshot wounds, and another individual injured by bullet shrapnel.The Red Crescent also accused Israeli forces of firing at its ambulances, “obstructing the delivery of humanitarian and medical services inside the camp.”There was no immediate comment on the accusation by the IDF.The army said Thursday it had operated in the West Bank to survey the homes of three terrorists responsible for a deadly terror attack earlier this year, ahead of their potential demolitions.

News.Az