IDF: More than 550,000 residents have fled Gaza City

Displaced Palestinians, fleeing northern Gaza due to an Israeli military operation, move southward after Israeli forces ordered residents of Gaza City to evacuate to the south, in the central Gaza Strip, September 17, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/Mah

More than 550,000 residents were evacuated from Gaza City, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported this, News.Az informs.

"As of today, more than 550,000 civilians have left Gaza City and moved south. Meanwhile, the 162nd, 98th, and 36th Divisions have completed their entry into Gaza City and have begun operating in Hamas strongholds in the city," the statement said.

The IDF noted that it had uncovered attempts by Hamas to "obstruct the movement of civilians to the south" and "use the civilian population as human shields for terrorist activity." "The IDF also announced the establishment of a humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis," the press service added.

"The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) calls on civilians in Gaza to follow official instructions to ensure their safety and to avoid areas designated as dangerous," the IDF concluded.

News.Az