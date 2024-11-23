IDF targets Hezbollah operations chief in Beirut strike, report says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The IDF strike in Beirut on Saturday targeted Muhammad Haydar, Hezbollah's chief of operations. Haydar, a former MP and close advisor to the late Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an attack on Hezbollah's stronghold in Dahieh, Beirut, in September, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The IDF considered him chief of the terror group's military after a string of assassinations of top Hezbollah commanders. He has been leading the organization in recent months and sources tod the Saudi Arabia Al Hadath channel that he was the strategic – security brain behind Hezbollah's war with Israel.According to reports in Lebanon, the military used bunker busting bombs in the strike that brought down an 8-storey building and created a crater. At least 11 people were killed and more wounded but Lebanese health officials said they expected the death toll to rise because teams were struggling to pull survivors from the rubble.

News.Az