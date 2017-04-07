Ilham Aliyev meets All-Russia State Broadcasting Company’s Vladimir Solovyov

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with TV and radio host of All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company Vladimir Solovyov Apr. 7.

Solovyov said he is visiting Baku for the first time, describing the Azerbaijani capital as a very beautiful city. He said he is deeply impressed by rapid development processes in Baku, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted development processes in Azerbaijan, saying active work is being done to increase the world community’s awareness of the country’s realities.

The president spoke of historical and present realities of Azerbaijan, and outlined the country’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Aliyev said Azerbaijan and Russia enjoy successful cooperation in all areas, including in humanitarian and media spheres.

Solovyov thanked the president for providing comprehensive information. He expressed his great interest in familiarizing himself with the ongoing processes in Azerbaijan.

