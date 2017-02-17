Ilham Aliyev meets Kaspersky Lab CEO in Munich

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, in Munich, Germany Feb. 17, Trend reports.

The sides noted that Kaspersky Lab maintains successful cooperation with Azerbaijan in certain fields.

They said ensuring cyber security is a crucial element of bilateral cooperation amid tumultuous global processes.

Kaspersky stressed the importance of expanding relations with Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views over work to ensure the safety of processes in industrial and other spheres.

News.Az

News.Az