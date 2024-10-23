Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Laos in Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

On October 23, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Thongloun Sisoulith, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, in Kazan, News.Az reports citing Azertag.

The President of Laos commended the strong relations between his country and Azerbaijan, highlighting favorable prospects for cooperation in various sectors, including the economy, trade, investment, tourism, and agriculture.Thongloun Sisoulith fondly recalled his visit to Baku in 1981 and acknowledged the significant progress Azerbaijan has made since then. He expressed gratitude for the education of numerous Lao specialists in Azerbaijan during the Soviet era, noting that these individuals continue to contribute to the development of Laos by serving as ministers, deputy ministers, and in other leadership positions today.Thongloun Sisoulith invited the Azerbaijani President to visit Laos.Expressing gratitude for the kind words, President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the invitation.The head of state emphasized the need to establish a relevant working group to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the fields of economy, trade, and energy, as well as to organize mutual visits of government delegations consisting of experts.President Ilham Aliyev also touched upon the opportunities for Azerbaijan's continued support for Laos in the education sector.During the meeting, they highlighted that next year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Laos, and discussed their cooperation within international organizations.

News.Az