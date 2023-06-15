Illegal Armenian armed detachments again open fire at Azerbaijani army’s positions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 15, starting from 08:35 to 10:30, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli region, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 08:45, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, using small arms subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in Fuzuli direction.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction.

News.Az