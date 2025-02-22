Impeached South Korean President likely to face charges for obstructing arrest
South Korean police are building a case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following accusations that he obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant.
A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon on December 31 in a criminal investigation accusing the suspended leader of insurrection over his martial law decree last year, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The warrant, however, was not executed until January 15 after Yoon did not comply, and the Presidential Security Service blocked investigators for days.
Police have been investigating Yoon on suspicion of special obstruction of public duty since around January 3. The crime is punishable by up to five years in jail, as per South Korean law.
Police have been investigating Yoon on suspicion of special obstruction of public duty since around January 3. The crime is punishable by up to five years in jail, as per South Korean law.
Yoon has said that his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3 did not constitute insurrection, one of only two charges a sitting president is not immune from. Yoon's lawyers have also repeatedly argued that his arrest was politically motivated and that the warrant was invalid because of flaws in the way the investigation was conducted.
On Friday, one of his lawyers accused investigators of "warrant shopping", citing how they had sought search warrants and warrants to obtain communication records at several courts.
"With its...warrants rejected by the Seoul Central District Court, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) submitted warrants to Seoul Western District Court," said lawyer Yoon Kab-keun to Reuters.
The courts and the CIO, which led the investigation, could not immediately be reached for comment.
President Yoon's immunity from most criminal charges will end if he is ousted by the Constitutional Court, which is in the final phases of deliberating on his impeachment.
The Constitutional Court said on Thursday that the court will hear final statements from Yoon and parliament in the next hearing in Yoon's trial on whether to oust him or restore his presidential powers.