Impeached South Korean President likely to face charges for obstructing arrest

Yoon has said that his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3 did not constitute insurrection, one of only two charges a sitting president is not immune from. Yoon's lawyers have also repeatedly argued that his arrest was politically motivated and that the warrant was invalid because of flaws in the way the investigation was conducted.

On Friday, one of his lawyers accused investigators of "warrant shopping", citing how they had sought search warrants and warrants to obtain communication records at several courts.

"With its...warrants rejected by the Seoul Central District Court, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) submitted warrants to Seoul Western District Court," said lawyer Yoon Kab-keun to Reuters.

The courts and the CIO, which led the investigation, could not immediately be reached for comment.

President Yoon's immunity from most criminal charges will end if he is ousted by the Constitutional Court, which is in the final phases of deliberating on his impeachment.

The Constitutional Court said on Thursday that the court will hear final statements from Yoon and parliament in the next hearing in Yoon's trial on whether to oust him or restore his presidential powers.