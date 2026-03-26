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UK police arrest two men over arson attack on Jewish charity ambulances

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UK police arrest two men over arson attack on Jewish charity ambulances
Photo: Euronews

Police in the United Kingdom arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with an arson attack on four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity, an assault that authorities are investigating as an antisemitic hate crime.


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