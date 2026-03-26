UN votes to recognise slavery as 'gravest crime against humanity'

The resolution, proposed by Ghana, called for this designation, while also urging UN member states to consider apologising for the slave trade and contributing to a reparations fund. It does not mention a specific amount of money, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

The proposal was adopted with 123 votes in favour and three against - the United States, Israel and Argentina.

Fifty-two countries abstained, including the United Kingdom and European Union member states.

Countries like the UK have long rejected paying reparations, saying today's institutions cannot be held responsible for past wrongs.

Before the vote, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana's foreign minister, told the BBC's Newsday programme: "We are demanding compensation, and let us be clear, African leaders are not asking for money for themselves.

"We want justice for the victims and causes to be supported, educational and endowment funds, skills training funds."

The campaign for reparations has gained significant momentum in recent years - "reparatory justice" was the African Union's official theme for 2025 and Commonwealth leaders have jointly called for dialogue on the matter.