Ex-Google boss confirmed as new BBC director general

The ex-president of Google's Europe, Middle East and Africa operations will replace Tim Davie, who said he was resigning in November following a storm over how Panorama edited a speech by US President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

BBC chairman Samir Shah said Brittin, who left Google in 2025 after 18 years, "brings to the BBC deep experience of leading a high-profile and highly-complex organisation through transformation".

Brittin, 57, said he "can't wait to start this work", describing it as "a moment of real risk, yet also real opportunity".

He said the UK needs "a thriving BBC that works for everyone in a complex, uncertain and fast changing world".

Setting out his agenda, he added: "The BBC needs the pace and energy to be both where stories are, and where audiences are. To build on the reach, trust and creative strengths today, confront challenges with courage, and thrive as a public service fit for the future."