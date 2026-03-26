US to deploy 1,000 troops from 82nd Airborne to Middle East

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The United States military is preparing to deploy at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East in the coming days, according to three people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military matters.

The deployment marks the latest addition of American forces after US officials said last week that thousands of Marines aboard several Navy ships would be heading to the region, News.Az reports, citing the Associated Press.

While Marine units are trained for missions including supporting US embassies, evacuating civilians and disaster relief, soldiers from the 82nd Airborne are trained to parachute into hostile or contested territory to secure key positions and airfie

News.Az