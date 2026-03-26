Yandex metrika counter

Türkiye’s tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil hit by drone

  • World
  • Share
Türkiye’s tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil hit by drone
Source: Reuters

A crude oil tanker named "ALTURA" belonging to Türkiye has been hit by a drone in the Black Sea

The tanker, which departed from Russia carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil, came under a drone attack in the Black Sea about 15 miles from the Bosphorus Strait, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

A powerful explosion occurred during the incident. Damage was recorded on the ship’s deck and bridge. It was also reported that the vessel took on water as a result of the serious consequences.

It was noted that the condition of the 27-member Turkish crew on board is good.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      