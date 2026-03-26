Türkiye’s tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil hit by drone

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A crude oil tanker named "ALTURA" belonging to Türkiye has been hit by a drone in the Black Sea

The tanker, which departed from Russia carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil, came under a drone attack in the Black Sea about 15 miles from the Bosphorus Strait, News.az reports.

A powerful explosion occurred during the incident. Damage was recorded on the ship’s deck and bridge. It was also reported that the vessel took on water as a result of the serious consequences.

It was noted that the condition of the 27-member Turkish crew on board is good.

News.Az