Türkiye’s tanker carrying 140,000 tons of oil hit by drone
Source: Reuters
A crude oil tanker named "ALTURA" belonging to Türkiye has been hit by a drone in the Black Sea
The tanker, which departed from Russia carrying 140,000 tons of crude oil, came under a drone attack in the Black Sea about 15 miles from the Bosphorus Strait, News.az reports.
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A powerful explosion occurred during the incident. Damage was recorded on the ship’s deck and bridge. It was also reported that the vessel took on water as a result of the serious consequences.
It was noted that the condition of the 27-member Turkish crew on board is good.
By Faig Mahmudov