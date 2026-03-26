Dozens of bodies, mostly infants, discovered in Kenya mass grave

The exhumation was done after the police obtained a court order to retrieve 14 bodies that were initially believed to have been buried at the site. News.Az reports, citing the BBC.

Government pathologist Richard Njoroge told journalists on Tuesday evening that what they found was "quite unusual" with bodies "stacked in gunny bags", after a day-long process that was interrupted by heavy rains.

A post-mortem examination is expected to begin on Wednesday, amid calls to promptly identify the bodies and investigate the circumstances of the deaths.

Njoroge said there were "seven adults and 25 children", with the children being infants and foetuses. A number of body parts were also retrieved.

The pathologist added that some of the bodies appeared to have originated from hospitals and mortuaries but that would be further determined after autopsies.

He noted that the adult remains were highly decomposed, with those of the children less so, which he said indicated that they died at different times.

On Tuesday, homicide detectives and forensic teams, wearing white protective suits, gloves and face masks, worked under tight security as they dug at the site.