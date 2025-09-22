In Germany, fighter jets were scrambled to track a Russian aircraft

Two Eurofighter jets perform at the airbase in Noervenich in western Germany in 2016 [Martin Meissner/AP]

On September 21, NATO fighter jets were scrambled again to intercept the Russian military aircraft.

This morning two Eurofighter fighter jets were sent to Germany to escort a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft flying over neutral airspace over the Baltic Sea, News.Az reports citing the Reuters.

"Our NATO rapid reaction force, consisting of two Eurofighter fighters, was tasked with identifying an unknown aircraft without a flight plan and radio contact in international airspace," the German Air Force said in a statement.

German pilots identified the object as a Russian Il-20M military reconnaissance aircraft. After visual confirmation, the escort was handed over to the Swedish Air Force.

