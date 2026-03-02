India and Canada launch sign deals on minerals and uranium

India and Canada launch sign deals on minerals and uranium

On Monday, India and Canada launched a defense dialogue and signed agreements covering various areas, including uranium supply and critical minerals, following bilateral talks in New Delhi.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in the national capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

After the meeting, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there were 25 outcomes and announcements, including the launch of the India–Canada defense dialogue.

A joint statement said the two sides agreed to “institutionalize” the dialogue to exchange views on defense policies, regional and global security developments, and strategic outlooks, with the aim of identifying opportunities for closer defense cooperation.

According to a statement released by the Canadian side, Modi and Carney also agreed to advance bilateral cooperation on security and law enforcement.

“This includes issues of mutual concern to Canada and India, such as the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors, and transnational organised criminal networks,” the statement said.

Carney underscored that Canada “will continue to take measures to combat transnational repression,” according to the statement.

Among the memorandums of understanding signed was a long-term contract with Canada for the supply of uranium ore concentrates. India’s External Affairs Ministry described the agreement as a “major step toward the expansion of nuclear energy in India.”

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in critical minerals.

Jaiswal said the two sides agreed to double bilateral trade in goods and services to $50 billion by 2030, in a post on US social media company X.

India and Canada established diplomatic ties in 1947. Total bilateral trade between the two countries stood at $8.98 billion in 2024.

