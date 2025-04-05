India and Sri Lanka sign historic defense agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and Sri Lanka signed their first-ever defense cooperation pact, marking a significant milestone in their diplomatic relations.

The agreement was reached during PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to Colombo, where he met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Modi highlighted the inter-linking of security interests of both countries and thanked Dissanayake for his understanding toward India's concerns.

News.Az