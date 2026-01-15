India court to rule on Tiger Global Flipkart tax case

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s Supreme Court is set to rule Thursday on whether U.S. investment firm Tiger Global should pay taxes on its $1.6 billion 2018 Flipkart stake sale to Walmart. The case, closely watched by foreign investors, could set a landmark precedent for how India interprets international tax treaties.

The dispute centers on Tiger Global’s use of the India–Mauritius tax treaty to claim exemptions, which Indian authorities have challenged. The 17% stake, sold through Tiger Global’s Mauritius units, was part of Walmart’s $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

While the Delhi High Court previously ruled in favor of Tiger Global, Indian tax authorities appealed, arguing the Mauritius entities were merely conduits for the U.S. firm. Experts say the Supreme Court’s decision may redefine cross-border treaty interpretations and impact foreign investment in India.

News.Az