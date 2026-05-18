Tributes pour in after deadly shark attack in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tributes have been paid to Australian father-of-two Steven Mattaboni, who died after a shark attack off the coast of Western Australia.

The 38-year-old was attacked by a four-metre shark on Saturday morning while spearfishing with friends near Horseshoe Reef, north-west of Rottnest Island near Perth, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

Mattaboni was around one kilometre offshore and about 20 metres from his boat when the shark bit him on the lower leg in what police described as a “horrific” attack.

His friends rushed him back to shore, but emergency services were unable to save his life.

In a statement, his wife Shirene Mattaboni described him as an “incredible father” to their two young daughters and said he “lived and breathed the ocean.”

She said the family’s hearts were “irrevocably broken,” adding that her husband was fiercely loyal, generous and deeply devoted to his children.

The Kingsley Amateur Football Club in Perth, where Mattaboni played, also paid tribute, calling him “one of the most genuine people you could meet” with a smile and presence that could light up a room.

Australian Underwater Federation president Graham Henderson expressed sadness over the tragedy, saying spearfishing carries risks despite safety measures often used during competitions, including drones and safety boats.

News.Az