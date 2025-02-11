India's Modi backs investment in Iran's Chabahar Port, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports India’s investment in Chabahar Port, Iran’s only ocean port on the Sea of Oman, and believes it could strengthen trade relations with Central Asia, according to an official.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary for East in the Ministry of External Affairs, highlighted the port’s growing potential for improving connectivity to Afghanistan and Central Asia in recent years, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“As the Trump administration threatens to roll back the sanction waiver that allowed India to develop the strategic Chabahar port in Iran, the Indian government Monday strongly backed the port, saying it has provided a much-needed alternative route to Afghanistan for its reconstruction and economic development, while boosting trade linkages with Central Asia,” he was quoted as saying by Times of India.

The remarks came ahead of Modi’s planned visit to the United States to meet US President Donald Trump for discussions focusing on averting a potentially devastating trade war between the two allies.

Recently, President Trump signed an order directing the Secretary of State to consider modifying or rescinding sanctions waivers related to Chabahar Port.

Ali Akbar Safaei, managing director of Iran's Ports and Maritime Organization, said late last year that India was operating the first phase of the Chabahar project, valued at $120 million, with $85 million already transferred.

He also said that contracts for construction equipment at the port were underway.

News.Az